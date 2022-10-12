Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 167,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,728. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,039,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 1,099,305 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 660,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,059,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

