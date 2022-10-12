Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Up 5%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.87. 157,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,505,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 248.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,305.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

