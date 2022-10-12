Skylands Capital LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

