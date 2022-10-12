Skylands Capital LLC Invests $394,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4,805.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,868,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $79.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

