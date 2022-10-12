Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 43.8% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

