Slougi (SLOUGI) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Slougi token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Slougi has a total market capitalization of $34,797.52 and approximately $62,777.00 worth of Slougi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Slougi has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Slougi

Slougi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. Slougi’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,250,259,142 tokens. The Reddit community for Slougi is https://reddit.com/r/slougitoken. Slougi’s official Twitter account is @slougitoken. Slougi’s official website is slougitoken.com.

Slougi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Slougi (SLOUGI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Slougi has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Slougi is 0.00000068 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $64,796.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slougitoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slougi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slougi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Slougi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

