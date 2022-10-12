Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,085,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $334,000.

JPEM opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

