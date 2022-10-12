Slow Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $545,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $161,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 560,869 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

