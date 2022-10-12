Slow Capital Inc. Sells 4,488 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 422,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after buying an additional 279,980 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSCP opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $50.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.