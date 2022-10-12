Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 970,175 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after buying an additional 711,672 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

