Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.20 and last traded at $161.24. Approximately 67,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,698,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.