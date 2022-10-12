Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,449 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Price Performance

NYSE:IPOF remained flat at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,935. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

