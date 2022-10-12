SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 1,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

