SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 1.6%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.11. 1,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
SoFi Smart Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.
