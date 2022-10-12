SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 24923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLGC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

SomaLogic Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $498.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 114.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SomaLogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Further Reading

