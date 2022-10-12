SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 24923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLGC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

SomaLogic Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $498.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 114.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Further Reading

