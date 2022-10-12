SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 24923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on SLGC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
SomaLogic Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $498.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SomaLogic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.