Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SON. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,668. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

