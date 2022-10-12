Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

SRNE opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Sorrento Therapeutics

In related news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

