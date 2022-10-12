Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
SRNE opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at Sorrento Therapeutics
In related news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
