South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Stock Price Down 4%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 5,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

