Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $61.93.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 585.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.5% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 79,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.