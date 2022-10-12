S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $402.00 at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $417.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.13.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,710. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $293.11 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.