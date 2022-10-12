SPACE SIP (SIP) Trading 31.9% Higher This Week

SPACE SIP (SIP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One SPACE SIP token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE SIP has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. SPACE SIP has a market cap of $14,393.48 and approximately $33,664.00 worth of SPACE SIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SPACE SIP Token Profile

SPACE SIP launched on October 17th, 2021. SPACE SIP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,033,000 tokens. SPACE SIP’s official Twitter account is @0xspacesip and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPACE SIP’s official message board is medium.com/space-sip. SPACE SIP’s official website is sip.space.

SPACE SIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE SIP (SIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SPACE SIP has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE SIP is 0.00065606 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,003.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sip.space/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE SIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE SIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE SIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

