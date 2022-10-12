Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Price Performance

NYSE LOV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,193. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.