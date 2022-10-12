SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 128,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

