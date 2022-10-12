SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.93

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 318191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

