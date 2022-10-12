SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $292.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $287.04 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

