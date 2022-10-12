SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

