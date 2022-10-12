SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 402,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,322,171 shares.The stock last traded at $29.02 and had previously closed at $28.98.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 365,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

