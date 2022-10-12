SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $48,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 369,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 269,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,833. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

