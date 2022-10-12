SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Decreased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. 441,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.