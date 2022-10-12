SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 1.3% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock remained flat at $25.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 12,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

