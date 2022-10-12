SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

