Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.98

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Spectris Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

