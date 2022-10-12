Spell Token Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $94.79 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,979,599,901 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spell Token has a current supply of 103,214,939,480 with 102,977,550,385.74965 in circulation. The last known price of Spell Token is 0.00093707 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $16,175,631.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://abracadabra.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

