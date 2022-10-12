Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70. Splunk has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

