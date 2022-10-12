Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Spok in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Spok has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Randy Hyun acquired 5,602 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randy Hyun purchased 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,401.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 319,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,899. 8.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spok by 491.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spok during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spok by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Spok by 14.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Spok by 46.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 134,900 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.