Spores Network (SPO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $88,655.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Spores Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Spores Network token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $367,011.02 and approximately $88,655.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spores Network Token Profile

Spores Network was first traded on July 26th, 2021. Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 tokens. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @spores_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spores Network’s official website is spores.app.

Buying and Selling Spores Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Spores Network (SPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spores Network has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,058,302,432 in circulation. The last known price of Spores Network is 0.00034882 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $77,930.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spores.app/.”

