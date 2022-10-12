Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.92

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.92 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 52360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

