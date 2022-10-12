Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 50,919 shares.The stock last traded at $19.80 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprague Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

Sprague Resources Announces Dividend

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprague Resources

In other news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $61,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprague Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at about $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

