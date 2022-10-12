Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,078 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 29,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.