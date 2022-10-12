SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,030,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,615,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
