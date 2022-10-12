SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,030,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,615,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

