SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. SPX Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,269. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.43 million. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

