SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the September 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SSAAF remained flat at $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.
About SSAB AB (publ)
