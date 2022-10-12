SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the September 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSAAF remained flat at $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

