SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.25

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 28638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

