SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.38

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 93626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,150.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.7153 dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

