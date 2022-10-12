St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in September

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 442,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 926.0 days.

St. James’s Place Stock Down 23.7 %

OTCMKTS STJPF traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,583.14.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

