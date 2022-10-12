Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Shares Up 21.5%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 21.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.72. 228,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 149,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

