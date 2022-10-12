Standard Protocol (STND) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $517,706.24 and approximately $69,882.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 tokens. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standardweb3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Standard Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/standarddefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Standard Protocol is apps.standard.tech. Standard Protocol’s official message board is blog.standard.tech.

Standard Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol (STND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Standard Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,427,323.869016 in circulation. The last known price of Standard Protocol is 0.03904112 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $85,029.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apps.standard.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

