Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

