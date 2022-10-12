Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.20. 38,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,900. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

