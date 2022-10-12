Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 93,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 49.4% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Starbucks by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

